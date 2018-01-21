This simple (but brilliant) gif posted via BBC America's Instagram account provides a striking side-by-side comparison of Tennant's Tenth and Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctors uttering just a single word – but in such an identical, joyful way that you could never doubt it was the same person behind those two sets of eyes.

It's a similarity some Who fans had already spotted, and some hadn't...

"I told you she reminded me of him," posted Instagram user b.a.d.wolf. "WAIT I DIDN'T EVEN MAKE THAT CONNECTION," bellowed zekstr.

More like this

And others were just happy to have had it pointed out. "13 your 10 is showing! And I ain't even mad!" said nikigroeger.

"I hope she brings silliness and joy into her Doctor like David Tennant and Matt Smith did," wroteaaron_stingray. "We need that again."

Advertisement

Don't worry, she's going to be brilliant.