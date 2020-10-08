"Without giving any spoilers, where we leave the Doctor in the final episode of season 12…this explores in a way [what happens] when the Doctor is away from the gang, and from the Doctor's point of view has no idea about what’s going on on Earth," Whittaker said of the episode.

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)

And while she is stuck in space-jail, back on Earth her TARDIS team are left adrift without her, looking less than happy in the second picture made available by the BBC. They also appear to be hard at work with an investigation of their own – but perhaps that’s no wonder, given that the newly-released synopsis suggests that with the Doctor gone, it’s up to Ryan, Graham and Yaz (Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill) to face off with the deadly Daleks…

“The upcoming festive special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks,” the new synopsis reads. “The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape.

“Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?”

"We’re back in Sheffield, trying to get on with our own lives, Yaz is struggling a little bit," Mandip Gill said.

"We do then come across a plot to do with a Dalek, and we go 'OK, she’s taught us lots of things…but how are we going to fight a Dalek without the Doctor?'

"How do we, as a three save mankind?" added Bradley Walsh. "Talk about being thrown in at the deep end."

How indeed? Normally, we’d say this was a job for UNIT or Torchwood, but these days? The TARDIS “fam” might just have to hold off the tinpot terrors until the Doctor can make her escape – especially considering the rumours of a mass inter-Dalek conflict taking place in the new story.

Still, whatever happens we’re sure it’ll be festive fun for all the Whovians at home. Of course, exactly which festivities it’ll tie into remain unclear, with the BBC only noting that Revolution of the Daleks is coming “during the upcoming festive period” and not confirming whether the story will stick to a New Year’s Day release or move back to Christmas Day.

But overall, we’re still pretty excited to be edging closer to new Doctor Who. We might have to start scratching our own countdown on the walls if we have to wait too much longer…

