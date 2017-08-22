“Got no complaints with Bradley Walsh" said Ben Woolman on Facebook. “I remember his acting as a clown in the Sarah Jane Adventures and he was rather terrifying. I think it's important to maintain the male - female dynamic whichever way around the roles are portrayed."

And he’s a big fan of older companions in general, too. “I think I prefer it sometimes. Bernard Cribbins as Wilf is one of my all-time favourite companions, despite only being one officially for two episodes”, he said.

Nicola Morgan also referenced Cribbins’ Wilf, who served alongside David Tennant in his late 70s and early 80s, saying “Donna's granddad was the companion for a couple of episodes and he was great, I'm sure if it's Bradley he will also be great.”

“If I recall, Wilf and Rory's dad, who were short-time companions, were some of the best moments ever”, added Paul Kelly.

However, some fans did have their reservations.

“I kinda need an I'm not sure option”, said Stephanie Schicker. “I just hope the joke doesn't get old. Like with Matt being so young and the constant joke ‘ha ha everyone thinks he's young but he's 1000 years old’. I guess it's gonna be 'is that your dad?’”

“Nothing against a female doctor but Bradley Walsh as assistant. What's his opening lines against the Cybermen? ‘Time to bring out the Doctor’” wrote Des Thomson.

And one fan had another idea in mind.

“Nothing wrong with older companions, but it should be a female to start off I think”, said Owen Lewis, “to make a statement that we can have two leading females.”

No doubt the debate will continue but it seems age, at least, is not a barrier for the right companion.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 at Christmas