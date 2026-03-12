It’s the early hours of Christmas Day 2007 and I’m woken by the sound of paper being torn in my son’s bedroom. Stumbling half-dazed to where he ought to have been sleeping, I’m met instead by the sight of discarded wrapping and an action figure of David Tennant clutched triumphantly in my young child’s hand.

So excited was he by the prospect of Doctor Who toys arriving that he couldn’t wait until morning. But he was of primary-school age, so that anticipatory thrill was understandable – if slightly taxing for his dad, who’d been wrestling with Sellotape and gift tags until close to midnight.

At the time, I did, admittedly, feel robbed of precious sleep. But looking back, I should have been grateful that the youngest Doctor Who fan in our house had at least managed to contain his excitement until the clock ticked over to the 25th of December.

Because in 2026, Doctor Who fandom is in danger of hyping itself into a state of insensibility a full nine months before Christmas.

Granted, the most recent episode of the BBC sci-fi series – which saw Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper – left audiences with several questions. Chief among them: whether Piper, who was once companion Rose Tyler, is really playing the Doctor at all.

Answers will no doubt arrive in December. But already, a faint air of online panic hangs over claims that the script for the upcoming Christmas special exists in several different versions, theories about surprise regenerations fill speculative “news” articles, and the supposed casting delay is seized upon as proof that the show must somehow be in disarray.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

It has become a depressingly familiar pattern. The moment there is a gap in information, the vacuum fills with confident declarations that Doctor Who has entered the disaster zone – a conclusion eagerly amplified by sections of the press whose broader mission is to do down the BBC.

But dare we consider the possibility that the production team may simply want to keep hold of its secrets, especially with such a long stretch between this year’s festive special being crafted and broadcast?

These days, though, patience from the public feels about as likely as the Doctor landing the TARDIS exactly where he intended. We expect entertainment instantly. Entire seasons arrive in a single streaming drop. Autoplay hustles us into the next episode before the credits have barely got going. And the words “Coming soon”, which once carried a delicious sense of anticipation, now sound intolerably vague.

Uncertainty used to feel like part of the production process. Now it’s treated as a system failure. Casting needs to be confirmed immediately. The moment an episode begins shooting, plot details are expected to enter the public domain. And if a Christmas special is still months away, the alien threat and the emotional pay-off ought to be announced in a press release before a director has even yelled, “Action”.

Yet it wasn’t always like this. The gap between initial announcement and broadcast used to be where the pleasure lived. Before an episode aired, it existed in a state of pure possibility. But we seem to have forgotten how to relish a plotline that might still fizz off in any number of directions.

Maybe Piper really is playing the Doctor and not Rose. Or perhaps Rose and the Doctor somehow changed places when he regenerated. The current instinct, though, is not to enjoy this imaginative liminal zone but to exterminate it – like a Dalek on a rampage. The sooner a mystery is solved, the better. Which is slightly counterproductive when you consider that stories are built around the thrill of not knowing.

And look, I get it. Doctor Who has always been an immersive jigsaw and its fans have grown used to piecing together its long history in fragments. Coupled with lingering uncertainty about the show’s next phase following the end of the BBC’s production deal with Disney, it’s understandable that dedicated viewers are now leaning into the future, impatient for the next milestone to arrive.

But suspense isn’t a problem that needs fixing with the wave of a sonic screwdriver. Stories – like life – are destined to unfold in time (and space). And the hush that surrounds a Christmas special isn’t a frustrating broken link. It’s the moment when anticipation grows and imaginations spark.

People are forever wishing their lives forward. Children want to be older; adults can’t wait for the weekend. But perhaps we should heed the warning of River Song, whose catchphrase of “Spoilers!” is a rebuke to the Doctor whenever he gets too curious about his own future. Instead of demanding answers, we might try revelling in this brief stretch where we all become co-writers of the Time Lord’s next adventure.

Because once the Christmas special airs, that creative space collapses. A thousand possibilities streamline into a single version of events. Speculation gives way to the dreaded star rating. What worked? What didn’t? And then comes the familiar, slightly hollow realisation: now we have to wait all over again.

The finished episode can only unfold in one way. What we have now is the unwatched version – the one that still contains every permutation our minds can conjure.

And perhaps that’s the real gift. Back in 2007, my son couldn’t bear to leave his Doctor Who presents untouched until dawn. The excitement of what might be inside proved too much to resist. But sometimes the unopened package is where the magic lives. And maybe – just maybe – the rest of us should learn to leave the wrapping paper intact for a little longer.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

