Just look at the joy on David's face as he involuntarily begins marching to that plaintive sound...

Doctor Who fans may also wonder whether the former Time Lord's choice of sweater is a subtle nod to the new owner of the Tardis – those coloured stripes certainly echo the ones seen on Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker's outfit.

Just goes to show, you can take the man out of Scotland but you can't take Scotland out of the man. And you can take the actor out of Doctor Who but you can't take Doctor Who out of the actor...