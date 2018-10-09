Barbie has released a new Doctor Who figurine in the shape of Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Officially aimed at "the adult collector", it comes complete with teeny tiny sonic screwdriver, rainbow-striped t-shirt, cropped trousers and hooded coat.

The miniature Doctor also has high heeled boots – arguably a bit more glamorous, but definitely less practical for running up and down corridors – and a pair of suspenders...

No, these aren’t the undergarments you might have inadvertently glanced at while passing Ann Summers. “Suspenders”, of course, is the American word for “braces”, a mix-up that’s caused a bit of a stir for some British Who fans…

You can pre-order the Doctor Who Barbie Doll here.

Sadly, no sign yet of Bradley Walsh's Ken doll...

Doctor Who continues 6:55pm on Sunday 14th October, BBC1

