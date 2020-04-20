"In the planning of this, the Blue Suit Doctor would whizz back to the Shadow Proclamation, wipe them up into WAR, and lead a Judoon fleet to the Medusa Cascade," Davies wrote.

"Imagine it, Daleks vs Judoon! But not just for spectacle. The point is, the half-human Doctor is more wild, more dangerous, more warlike. (IE, he’ll need Rose more.) So the Doctor would disapprove of him.

"So there’s more of a Doctor/Doctor clash. Resulting in the banishing."

More like this

In the end, the Metacrisis Doctor’s more warlike nature was conveyed in a different way – he commits genocide, destroying the Daleks against the main Doctor’s wishes – resulting in him being exiled to the parallel world with Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler.

"Now, instead, it’s a bit underplayed, Doctor whips up an improvised gun... which every Doctor does, really!" Davies said. "But still. It still works."

And Davies added that the idea wasn’t wasted, with some of the "dark Doctor" idea crossing over into later episodes when Tennant’s hero tried to take control of time itself.

"I took that Bad Doctor idea into the Time Lord Victorious," Davies wrote. "So all ideas lead somewhere."

So there you have it – somewhere in a parallel world where Doctor Who is funded like a Marvel movie, we may have seen David Tennant’s Doctor clone starting a mass war across the stars.

Ah well – we’d say the fans seemed pretty happy with the episode they actually got anyway.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something to watch tonight? Check out our full TV Guide.