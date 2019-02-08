Turns out killer Kev caused quite the confusion for actor Nikesh Patel, who played Mitch in the episode.

“I got a call from my agent saying they’d love you to be in the Doctor Who Special. I asked them to send me through a script and it was a cracking read, but also a confusing read,” he told Doctor Who Magazine.

“It was a really tense horror thriller, but this buried, ancient tentacled evil was only referred to by a codename! As someone who’s not a die-hard Who fan, I thought, ‘That’s a step too far, surely?’”

“In the read-through, Jodie [Whittaker] stuck with the codename”, he said with a laugh. “Although with hindsight she did it with a wry smile.”

And while revealing the codename was indeed Kevin on Twitter, Charlotte Ritchie – who played Lin in Resolution – suggested the moniker took the fright out of the alien.

To our minds, however, handing a ridiculous moniker to any terrifying Who monster is a fantastic way to dial down its scary. Petrified by a Weeping Angel? Name it Gary. Having nightmares about a Cyberman? Call it Moe. Hunted down by, say, a tooth-faced Stenza in Sheffield? Wave hello to Tim Shaw. We’ve got the feeling it’s exactly something The Doctor would do.