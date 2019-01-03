In the episode, the extra terrestrial, appearing for the first time in the Jodie Whittaker era, managed to temporarily shut off Britain's wifi at GCHQ in Cheltenham, killing an employee in the process, before the doctor came to the rescue to fend them off.

"We've just about finished cleaning up the mess from the Dalek attack last night," GCHQ tweeted from its official Twitter account, usually reserved for more serious stuff like job openings and news updates, adding: "we're happy to confirm that GCHQ is still at full operational capability."

Well, thank heavens for that.

The episode itself went down well with fans, who were delighted to see the Daleks back, scarier than ever.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020