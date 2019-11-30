Doctor Who boss promises “different” and "relentless" Cybermen in the new series
The classic Who monster will have a new spin in the upcoming series, Chris Chibnall tells the Radio Times
Classic Doctor Who foes the Cybermen are returning for the upcoming series of the sci-fi drama – and according to series showrunner Chris Chibnall, we should expect something new from the emotionless cyborgs when they clash with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.
“I really wanted to see Jodie against the Cybermen,” Chibnall tells the latest issue of Radio Times.
“There are certain monsters you want to see a Doctor go up against. She met a Dalek in Resolution last New Year.
“Cybermen feel like an important part of the rogues’ gallery and we’ve done something slightly different with them this year – there was a particular story I wanted to tell.
“They’re just relentless, the Cybermen,” he concluded. “They just don’t stop.”
In the latest trailer for Doctor Who series 12 a new-look Cyberman can be glimpsed looking in pretty bad shape, rusted and battered from various battles – so perhaps this could be the “different” take Chibnall is referring to.
Alternatively, it could be that the TARDIS team will face an even more unusual version of the classic foes when the series returns in early 2020. Not long to wait now…
