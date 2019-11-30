“There are certain monsters you want to see a Doctor go up against. She met a Dalek in Resolution last New Year.

“Cybermen feel like an important part of the rogues’ gallery and we’ve done something slightly different with them this year – there was a particular story I wanted to tell.

“They’re just relentless, the Cybermen,” he concluded. “They just don’t stop.”

In the latest trailer for Doctor Who series 12 a new-look Cyberman can be glimpsed looking in pretty bad shape, rusted and battered from various battles – so perhaps this could be the “different” take Chibnall is referring to.

Alternatively, it could be that the TARDIS team will face an even more unusual version of the classic foes when the series returns in early 2020. Not long to wait now…

