Doctor Who fans, you might want to head over to MCM Birmingham Comic Con this month, because four classic Doctors have officially been confirmed as guests!

Peter Davison (the Fifth Doctor), Colin Baker (the Sixth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor) and Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor) will all appear at the event, which runs from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th November at the NEC.

Not only will they take to the stage for a panel together, they will also be conducting signings and photo opportunities throughout the weekend. McCoy, McGann and Davison will appear across all three days for photo and autograph opportunities, with Baker appearing on Saturday and Sunday only.

The four actors will no doubt give their takes on the recent seasons of the show, which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into returning star Billie Piper.

Davison previously opened up about the surprise twist to Starburst, telling the magazine: "I don’t know what Billie Piper is doing. I have just read about it, and I don’t know what it’s about. It’s a completely mad idea.

"I don’t think she is the Doctor. I think it’s kind of just a hand grenade thrown into the final episode to try and go, 'Whoa, what’s this?' And then it’s almost like, 'Get out of that.'"

He added: "I thought she was a fantastic companion, but she’s got a great career, and she’s got options galore. I don’t know why she would voluntarily choose to go back to Cardiff for a year."

Most recently, it was confirmed that the BBC's deal with Disney will not be continuing, but Doctor Who will return for a 2026 Christmas special, penned by showrunner Russell T Davies.

MCM Comic Con Birmingham will return to the NEC from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 November.

