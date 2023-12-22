New footage of the episode has been released in a new trailer, showing some troublesome goblins hissing at Ruby, a glimpse at Doctor and Ruby's first meeting and the pair hanging off a ladder in the sky - plus the Doctor seemingly jumping off a roof.

Hey, it was never going to be smooth sailing with meddling goblins around!

The Christmas special will also introduce new Doctor Who cast members who are joining the fray - Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday and Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday.

Plus, the special will mark a new era of the show. Returning showrunner Russell T Davies previously told SFX of the Christmas caper: "It's completely a reinvention. Reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot, it's the same old show, everything starts again, everything's seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it's that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning,"

He also said the episode "kind of goes into territory we've never touched before".

After the Christmas special, Gatwa and Gibson will return for their first full season in 2024 and we've already got some clues about what that will feature, including a visit to the Beatles in 1963 and a Regency era episode.

We can't wait!

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

