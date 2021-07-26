Doctor Who’s Chris Chibnall teases more recurring characters for season 13

After a year of pandemic-related delays and exit rumours, Comic Con @ Home’s Doctor Who panel offered fans a glimpse into what’s to come for its upcoming 13th series – and it looks set to be a real exciting one.

Though plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it was announced during the panel that Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson would be joining the Doctor Who cast, which also includes newcomer John Bishop as Thirteenth’s latest companion.

Though Anderson couldn’t make the panel, he sent in a heartfelt video in which he revealed his character’s name, Vinder, and gushed about the experience of working with Whittaker and the rest of the cast.

“This is like a dream, a real life childhood dream to be a part of Doctor Who and even more so to be in Doctor Who with Jodie and [showrunner] Chris [Chibnall] who I’ve worked with before and had a lovely time with,” he said. “And meeting Mandip and John has just been a dream come true.”

Though we don’t know much about Vinder other than his name, and that he is one of Anderson’s favourite characters he’s ever played, the panel also revealed he isn’t the only new face joining the Doctor for her latest adventure.

When asked if he could give any information about what other characters will be introduced, Chibnall remained tight-lipped, while at the same time teasing what fans can expect.

“No, ’cause there’s a lot of them,” he said. “I guess the thing to say is we have a number of amazing guests actors joining us across the series and quite a few of them recur across multiple episodes, which is very unusual for this show, other than that I’m not going to tell you anything about them, to be honest!”

It’s not much, but it certainly confirms Doctor Who’s 13th series is headed for some big changes.

