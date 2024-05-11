Landing on a war-torn alien world, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) steps on a landmine and is unable to move – what follows looks rather tense to say the least...

It's just the sort of simple, brilliant premise that Moffat always makes work so well... and frankly, we can't wait.

Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has promised that the episode features "a masterpiece of performance" from Gatwa and Millie Gibson, playing the Doctor's companion Ruby Sunday.

More like this

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who: Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"In terms of tension, it's just incredible," he said. "People will be talking about that [episode] for years to come."

Boom is Steven Moffat's first script for the series since he departed his showrunner role with 2017's Twice Upon a Time.

Read more:

Moffat revealed in March that he pitched "several ideas" when invited to return to the series by Davies, "until I remember I sent one idea that I thought was dynamite".

"I got an email back within one minute saying, 'That's it, go write that, I want that immediately.' So I did," he recalled.

"It's a collaboration of enthusiasm… what we’re doing is giggling and laughing and shouting and bounding around the room about how clever and exciting all this is.

"If you're not doing that on a show like Doctor Who – or frankly any show – what's the point?"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Boom follows the first two episodes of the new season – Space Babies and The Devil's Chord – which were both dropped on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday 11th May and will air as a double-bill on BBC One from 6:20pm.

Following the episodes 73 Yards, Dot and Bubble, and the Regency era-set Rogue guest starring Jonathan Groff, the season will round off with two-part finale The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (18th May) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.