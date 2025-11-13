Doctor Who legend Bonnie Langford has revealed her influence on the show reaches further than fans may have thought, as she was the one who convinced another beloved companion to say yes to their role.

Ad

During a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, the Melanie Bush actress recalled sitting down with Bradley Walsh and convincing him to take the role of companion Graham O'Brien alongside Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.

"I went and met him for lunch," she recalled. "And he said, ‘I've been asked to do Doctor Who, I don't know if I should.’ I said, ‘Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. It's the gift that keeps on giving.'

"And he did! In the end, we ended up doing a scene together, and I was just so pleased."

Walsh's first appearance came in Doctor Who season 11, when he was introduced as Graham, the grandfather of Tosin Cole's character Ryan. The pair left together in the 2021 New Year's Day special, Revolution of the Daleks.

Want more Doctor Who? We've got you covered. Register now for Radio Times's Doctor Who Insiders club. Every month you can expect: A new in-depth interview with a Doctor Who legend

Downloadable bookazines showcasing unseen Doctor Who gems from the Radio Times archive

Doctor Who columns and videos from our team of Doctor Who experts Allons-y! BBC

However, both Langford and Walsh reprised their roles for Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor, which featured the beloved companion support group scene, with various companions from across Doctor Who's 62-year history reuniting.

Langford never expected to be asked back, but was delighted when she got the call from then-showrunner Chris Chibnall.

"At that point I thought, 'Well, I wonder what Mel would be,'" she reflected. "A lot calmer. A lot calmer, and much more into her computers, yet very discreet about the work that she does.

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush in Doctor Who BBC/Sophie Mutevelian

"She had such a loyalty to the Doctor. It was really great that I had been able to still be in touch with [Mel], to think, 'I wonder where she's been and what she's done, and how she has kept her connection with the Doctor.'

"So then when I came to do it in the new TV series, it felt really comfortable to be with her."

Bonnie Langford's full interview will be available on RadioTimes.com on 18th November.

Missing Doctor Who? Register now for Radio Times's Doctor Who Insiders club for exclusive interviews with Doctor Who legends every month.

Ad

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.