David Tennant, as the Tenth Doctor, delivers the first "Barbie", while Tom Baker's Doctor, Catherine Tate's Donna and even Davros also make appearances.

The clip ends with the Autons bopping along to the iconic track.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account @DoctorWhoSings, who posted the ingenious creation with the caption: "In honour of #NcutiGatwa appearing as Ken in the #Barbie movie, here's a bunch of #DoctorWho characters singing #Aquas famous #BarbieGirl!"

You simply have to check it out below.

The fandom was quick to respond in the comments, with one fan reacting: "Adric's takes the prize for me on this one, but the Brig and Davros aren't far behind."

"I love the dancing Autons," another said, also giving the creators props for splitting the word "imagination" across two Dalek variants.

A third Whovian pointed out a missed opportunity to include Christopher Eccleston delivering "fantastic", however. You can't win them all!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series are streaming on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

