Numerous entertainment brands have taken a stance on the issue and Doctor Who is the latest to join the discussion, stating that it stands "in solidarity" with the entire Black community.

The statement goes on to say: "The Doctor has always stood for justice, kindness, empathy, understanding and inclusion. We too will work to express these ideals through our stories and practices, now and always."

The series made headlines earlier this year when actress Jo Martin (Holby City) appeared as the first ever black incarnation of The Doctor in an episode titled Fugitive of the Judoon.

Broadcasters and content providers have been reassessing their content over the past few weeks in response to recent discussions, which has seen Little Britain removed from streaming services for its use of blackface.

Civil war drama Gone with the Wind was temporarily taken down form newly-launched US service HBO Max, but will be restored in the near future with additional information about slavery.

Netflix debuted a special Black Lives Matter collection last week, featuring work from prominent black creators like Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee, including powerful documentary 13th and intimate war drama Da 5 Bloods.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more things to watch, check out our TV Guide.