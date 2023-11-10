“The history of the Flux and the Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode to acknowledge the brilliant work Chris did and to say that’s absolutely part of our history as well," he said.

In a previous issue of the magazine, Davies had teased five words that would play some part in the special, with the word flux quoted alongside Southampton, vegetable, bean and starlight.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Davies explained during an interview with SFX that he had no intention of undoing any of the storylines Chibnall had written during his time overseeing the beloved show.

"Let’s stare that question right in the eye. I’m not going to unwrite my good friend Chris Chibnall’s work on The Timeless Children," he said.

"I’m not going to deny what he wrote. I’m going with it. It’s absolutely fine.”

Wild Blue Yonder is the middle of three specials airing in the coming weeks to mark the show's 60th birthday, and will be broadcast on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

