Doctor Who’s second 60th anniversary special will have Flux connection
Russell T Davies has previously said that he won't "unwrite" Chris Chibnall’s work on the show.
Russell T Davies has confirmed that the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will have some sort of connection to Doctor Who: Flux from season thirteen.
Writing in the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies revealed that former showrunner Chris Chibnall's final season at the helm of the sci-fi juggernaut is dealt with "very slightly" in the second special Wild Blue Yonder.
“The history of the Flux and the Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode to acknowledge the brilliant work Chris did and to say that’s absolutely part of our history as well," he said.
In a previous issue of the magazine, Davies had teased five words that would play some part in the special, with the word flux quoted alongside Southampton, vegetable, bean and starlight.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Davies explained during an interview with SFX that he had no intention of undoing any of the storylines Chibnall had written during his time overseeing the beloved show.
"Let’s stare that question right in the eye. I’m not going to unwrite my good friend Chris Chibnall’s work on The Timeless Children," he said.
"I’m not going to deny what he wrote. I’m going with it. It’s absolutely fine.”
Wild Blue Yonder is the middle of three specials airing in the coming weeks to mark the show's 60th birthday, and will be broadcast on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
