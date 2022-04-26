Doctor Who fans want new actor, not David Tennant, as 14th Doctor

With former showrunner Russell T Davies returning to the series for 2023's 60th anniversary and beyond, speculation has been rife that he could be reuniting with his acclaimed Tenth Doctor , David Tennant.

Jodie Whittaker is going to be hanging her sonic screwdriver up for good this year, as her Thirteenth Doctor is set to bow out of Doctor Who in the upcoming Centenary Special .

Tennant himself recently responded to the rumours, calling a potential long-term return to the series "a weird idea" but otherwise choosing to remain quiet on the matter.

Now, in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, a grand total of 7,706 Twitter users weighed in on whether Tennant should return or a new Doctor should take over - with the results suggesting a new Doctor is the way to go.

62.1 per cent of respondents said it was time for a new Doctor, with 37.9 per cent wanting Tennant back.

However, in the comments, viewers were quick to make clear they would like Tennant back for cameos and guest appearances, with one respondent saying: "Love David and I’d be more than happy to see him back in the role as many times as possible- that fits the story, more than happy for cameos or a special but I think it would be best to stick to someone else for a full series."

Some pointed out the lore that the Doctor can occasionally choose their new face, as established by the appearance of Tom Baker as the mysterious Curator in 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor.

In that episode, it was heavily implied that the Curator was a future incarnation of the Time Lord who had assumed a form similar to his past self.

One viewer said: "I'd say bring back Tennant (while he's still young and fit) to solidify in canon that the Doctor can now revisit 'old favourites' when regenerating - Bringing us one step closer to a 'new' fourth Doctor."

David Tennant starts to regenerate in Doctor Who BBC

However, some respondents were still up for a full-time return for Tennant, with one viewer saying: "While I'm excited for the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant should return if he's really up to reprising as Ten."

Another said: "I'm fine with David Tennant coming back as long as there's a good story reason and it's worked into the narrative arc. Which I'm sure would be the case with Davies writing."

We surely don't have too long to wait now to find out just what Davies has in store, with Whittaker's regeneration now only months away.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this autumn for its Centenary episode, with previous episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

