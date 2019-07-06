She is shot down by Bruce (Jake Busey), but there is another familiar face in that room who has attracted our attention...

Yes, one of the local journalists is none other than Queer Eye's William Mahnken, the "hero" of Queer Eye season two's second episode "A Decent Proposal". Here he is:

As fans will remember, William was a heavily-bearded Walmart employee (now Uber driver) as well as an actor and film fanatic, who finally gained the confidence to propose to his girlfriend Shannan at an open-air movie screening.

More like this

Like so:

Oh, and in case that wasn't enough, Shannan herself actually makes a brief cameo, joining her husband for a meal out at local restaurant Enzo's in episode two – though she seems to have eyes for Chief Hopper instead:

Mahnken actually already appeared in a previous series of Stranger Things, playing an uncredited arcade attendant in season two – so this is clearly a major promotion for his character, who can now sit around with the other male chauvinist pigs at the Hawkins Post being nasty to Nancy.

As an actor, his previous credits also include The Walking Dead, Logan Lucky (as Prison Guard number five) and Ghost Witch.

Advertisement

But who knows what other Netflix shows he'll invade after this cameo: maybe he'll pop up in The Crown? Or Orange Is the New Black?