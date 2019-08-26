In other words, the Stark half-brothers (or cousins, technically) are back together, and the fans couldn’t be happier.

But should we have seen this coming?

You see, as some fans have pointed out Game of Thrones itself seemed to hint at this family reunion way back in season one, specifically during episode two – the Kingsroad – when Robb and Jon said farewell for the last time.

More like this

Of course, at the time they didn’t know that they’d never see each other again – Robb’s horrible season three death was but a glint in a beheaded wolf’s eye – so Robb was already making plans for the next time they’d see each other again, after Jon had donned the trademark dark robes of the Night’s Watch.

“Next time I see you, you’ll be all in black!” he noted.

“It was always my colour,” Jon replied.

Now, eight years on Jon and Robb ARE reuniting – well, their actors are – and Kit Harington is playing the BLACK Knight.

Mind = blown. And fans were quick to note the connection.

So was this another secret Game of Thrones prophecy all along? Has Bran the Broken been pulling the strings of the MCU for years, ready for two Kings of the North to rise?

Well no – it’s just a coincidence, come on – but it’s a great little connection to Thrones history, and a fun way to introduce Harington and Madden to the Marvel family.

After all, with Tony gone there’s plenty of room for a few more Starks in the MCU.

Advertisement

The Eternals will be released on the 6th November 2020