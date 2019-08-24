Is Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Fans are wondering who Kit Harington might play...
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and speculation has already begun about which character he might play.
According to Deadline, the Jon Snow actor's next project will be a Marvel movie, with sources revealing that Harington will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige's superhero franchises.
The news has not yet been officially confirmed. But Disney's D23 Expo is currently taking place, and the publication "wouldn't be surprised" if we heard more over the course of this weekend.
Fans are already trying to work out who Harington might play – and which films he might join. With Hugh Jackman having stepped down as Wolverine, could this be the perfect role?
And could this new Marvel job mean a reunion with his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden?