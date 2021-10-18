Denise Bryer – actress who played Zelda in Terrahawks – dies, aged 93

Actress and voice artist Denise Bryer has died, aged 93.

Bryer passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday (16th October), according to the official Gerry Anderson website.

With a career that spanned an incredible 75 years, Bryer was perhaps best known for her work alongside legendary TV producer and Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson – in particular for her voice work on the series Terrahawks (1983-1986), terrorising a generation with her performance as the villainous Zelda.

Born on 5th January 1928, Bryer made her film debut aged just 9-years-old, going on to train at RADA and becoming a regular voice on British radio from the mid-1940s onwards.

She first worked with Anderson in 1957 on the puppet series The Adventures of Twizzle and would also play multiple roles in 1960’s Four Feather Falls before re-teaming with Anderson in the 1980s on Terrahawks, in which she also voiced the character Mary Falconer.

She later reprised both Zelda and Mary for a new series of Terrahawks audio plays released by Big Finish between 2015 and 2017.

Jamie Anderson, Gerry’s son and now head of Anderson Entertainment, paid tribute to Bryer on Twitter, describing her as his “surrogate grandmother”.

I’m so very sad to share the news that the glorious Denise Bryer has died aged 93. She was absolutely amazing, so kind and my surrogate grandmother. I’m heartbroken that she’s gone. But I feel very lucky to have known her. https://t.co/lMVXqK1jtH pic.twitter.com/fZXe7voHqb — Jamie Anderson (@ImJamieAnderson) October 18, 2021

Bryer was also known for voicing Kiki the Frog on 1960s TV series Hector’s House, Billina in 1985 film Return to Oz and The Junk Lady in 1986’s Labyrinth.

She married actor/presenter Nicholas Parsons in 1954 and the couple had two children together, but divorced in 1989.

You can watch a clip from Terrahwks, featuring Bryer’s iconic performance as Zelda, below:

