Former Doctors David Tennant and Peter Capaldi went to see Mark Gatiss live on stage
Two Doctors and John Simm's Master were all in the audience
It's a wonder the universe hasn't imploded yet.
After their recent reunion at a sci-fi convention in Austin, Texas, two former Time Lords David Tennant and Peter Capaldi both went to see Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss live on stage on the same night.
- The scripts for Doctor Who series 11 were originally written for a male Doctor
- There’ll be no romance between Jodie Whittaker and her companions in the new Doctor Who series
- Doctor Who to move from Saturdays to Sundays for new era
Gatiss and his co-stars were performing in League of Gentlemen Live at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.
And Capaldi and Tennant weren't the only Doctor Who alumni in the room...
John Simm, who played The Master and Doctor Who's nemesis, also attended the show, as did comedian David Walliams, who played alien-mole Gibbis during the sixth series of Doctor Who.
More like this
Capaldi and Tennant also posed for pictures with theatre goers at the London venue.
Did anyone snag a picture with all four?