Gatiss and his co-stars were performing in League of Gentlemen Live at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

And Capaldi and Tennant weren't the only Doctor Who alumni in the room...

John Simm, who played The Master and Doctor Who's nemesis, also attended the show, as did comedian David Walliams, who played alien-mole Gibbis during the sixth series of Doctor Who.

Capaldi and Tennant also posed for pictures with theatre goers at the London venue.

Did anyone snag a picture with all four?