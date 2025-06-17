The book is split into two parts, with the first being called Ace's Jacket: The Inside Story.

It is filled with stories explaining the fictional origins of each of the badges, with the idea having come from a fan, Shawn Levy.

Stories included have not only been written by Tennant, Capaldi and Whittaker, but also by Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Chris Chibnall, Steven Moffat and Hugh Bonneville. In fact, there are more than 50 contributors.

Speaking with BBC News about the project, Aldred said: "I went off to various Doctor Who alumni like David Tennant, Chris Chibnall... I said to them, 'Could you write a story about one of the badges that takes your interest?'

"I got in touch with a lot of the people I know, I collared people at parties and conventions. They've written little short stories or poems – we've had paintings, we've had cartoons, we've had all sorts."

Sophie Aldred as Ace in Doctor Who. James Pardon/BBC Studios

Aldred explained that much of the money raised from the sale of the book will go to charities Autism All Stars and the National Autistic Society, explaining: "It felt like something really great to do for charity as well."

"We wanted to choose charities which had some kind of association with Doctor Who and there's a lot of Doctor Who fans who do have autism. I've met so many of them.

Read more:

"They're such incredible, amazing people. I just really felt that it would be good to raise some awareness and some money as well for for these charities."

Ace first appeared in the series in 1987, and most recently returned in 2022's The Power of the Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor's swan song, as well as the Tales of the TARDIS episode for The Curse of Fenric.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.