Due to take place at 8pm on Tuesday 15th December, competitors have the weekend to co-ordinate their teams over their preferred messaging platform ahead of the main event.

The quiz will be accessible from this link on the day, with participants encouraged to make a donation to Marie Curie in exchange for the night of entertainment.

Those who donate to the fundraiser will be entered into a prize draw to win a Superdrug self-care bundle, a £50 John Lewis voucher, a 2-night stay for up to 6 guests at the Eastbury Cottage in Dorset or a Balance Me ‘Dawn To Dusk’ Skin Care Gift Set.

David Tennant became a superstar virtually overnight after taking on the role of the Tenth Doctor, while Georgia co-starred as his cloned daughter Jenny in one episode of series four.

The character's story was left open-ended and followed up on in a series of audio dramas released by Big Finish in June 2018, which saw her take a human companion (much like her father).

Former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc will also host a quiz to benefit Marie Curie next week, with her event scheduled for Thursday night and set to have a distinctly Christmassy theme.

