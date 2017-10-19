And while this isn’t the first time the actors have reunited in the Whoniverse since Rose and the Doctor parted ways in 2006 (Rose came back for a few episodes in the 2008 series and in Tennant's final regular episode in 2010, and Piper starred as The Moment in the 50th anniversary special alongside Tennant’s returning Doctor), it’s still the first time we’ve seen the pair in action for a while – and now they’ve explained what tempted them back into the weird and wonderful world of Who.

“It just feels like another opportunity to keep the flame alive,” Piper (making her Big Finish debut) said in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

“You know, I felt as through because everyone’s doing [Big Finish] was I missing out? Also, it’s all people ask me at conventions. It was getting awkward.”

More like this

“It never quite goes away, does it?” Tennant agreed. “There’s no escaping it, nor would I want to, really.

“Because Doctor Who sort of runs through my life like a stick of rock. It’s sort of always bubbling under, and you know it always will.”

He added: “I always feel fond towards it. I always feel like it’s a happy place to be.

“Obviously a day like this brings it all back a little more keenly, but it’s always a very fond thing to return to, the world of Doctor Who. It’s always very welcoming, and friendly, and familiar. I suppose I don’t feel detached enough from it to feel sentimental, really. Maybe if I’d been completely banished from it for ten years...?”

Well, fingers crossed we’ll never have to wait that long to find out. For now, at least, the Doctor and Rose are off on their travels once more.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures – Volume 2 will be released next month