Danai Gurira to star in Black Panther spin-off series on Disney+
She'll also return for the Black Panther sequel.
Published:
Danai Gurira will reportedly star in an upcoming Black Panther spin-off series for Disney Plus.
Gurira will again play the role of Dora Milaje general Okeye, a role she is also reprising for sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Walking Dead star is the first cast member announced for the spin-off series, which will be an origin story for her character, according to Deadline.
She first played the Wakandan soldier in the first smash-hit Black Panther film, before returning for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Gurira first came to prominence playing the sword-wielding Michonne in The Walking Dead between 2012 and 2020.
Not much is known about the Wakanda-focused Disney Plus show, which is currently in development from Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther and its upcoming sequel as well as Rocky spin-off Creed.
The show may well feature fellow Dora Milaje member Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba, after the character made a surprise appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
However Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is more of a known entity, and will start filming this summer ahead of its 8th July 2022 release date. Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Martin Freeman are all expected to reprise their roles from the first Black Panther film.
There has been much speculation as to how the film will proceed without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 due to complications with colon cancer. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that his role of T’Challa will not be recast, nor will they use a CGI double.
Instead it has been rumoured that Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri could take over the mantle of Black Panther from her brother.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the spin-off series are some of the many projects in Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, including the upcoming Black Widow and Disney Plus show Loki.
