Thor co-star Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

She said: "Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces, some new people into the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain which is going to be fantastic."

Waititi made his Marvel debut with 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, not only serving as director but also starring as good-humoured alien rock monster, Korg.

More like this

Since winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with his satirical comedy Jojo Rabbit, he has been busy writing the next chapter in Thor's story.

Thompson added: "I've read the script. I can't tell you much, but lots of exciting text messages have exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We're going to have fun."

Portman is returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, in a story that will see her wield the mighty hammer Mjolnir.

No information has been given on who exactly Bale will be playing, but earlier reports suggested it would be an "intergalactic villain" similar to the fearsome Thanos.

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to start filming in August 2020, with a release date of 5th November 2021.