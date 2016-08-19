Brooker posted the images on his Twitter account:

Your guess is as good as ours as to exactly what's going on in the pics, although the extensive use of mobile phones in the first pair is already a recognisable techno-fear trope from Brooker's series, while the apparent friendship between these two above looks a little sinister for us. We blame Charlie Brooker for turning us into suspicious, paranoid people...

The full list of episodes are:

More like this

San Junipero

Starring Doctor Who’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the Martian’s Mackenzie Davis, this episode is directed by Kill Your Friends’ Owen Harris.

Shut Up and Dance

Jerome Flynn and The Imitation Game’s Alex Lawther will be directed by James Watkins (Bastille Day).

Nosedive

James Norton joins Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard and Star Trek Into Darkness’ Alice Eve, in an episode directed by Atonement’s Joe Wright.

Men Against Fire

House of Cards’ own Doug Stamper, Michael Kelly, will join Malachi Kirby and Madeline Brewer for an episode directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Fall).

Hated in the Nation

Kelly MacDonald will star in this episode, which is set to be directed by Doctor Who veteran James Hawes.

Playtest

Wyatt Russell will star alongside Hannah John-Kamen in this video game-themed episode, with 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg on writing and directing duties.

Advertisement

Black Mirror will be released on Netflix on 21st October