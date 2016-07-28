Of the six episodes announced, Flynn will join second story Shut Up and Dance (directed by Bastille Day’s James Watkins) while Grantchester's James Norton is on board for episode three’s Nosedive, which also stars A-listers Bryce Dallas Howard and Alice Eve and will be helmed by Atonement director Joe Wright.

And believe it or not, there was yet MORE news to come, with the show’s creators unveiling some surprise guest writers for the series – Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur and one of its stars Rashida Jones for Flynn’s episode (co-written with Brooker), and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg (who will both write and direct video game-themed episode Playtest).

Oh, and they also announced the titles of all six episodes. Phew. It feels like we almost know TOO much at this point. But in case you did want even more information, you can see a summary below of every episode announced thus far. Aren’t we good to you?

San Junipero

Starring Doctor Who’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the Martian’s Mackenzie Davis, this episode is directed by Kill Your Friends’ Owen Harris.

Shut Up and Dance

Jerome Flynn and The Imitation Game’s Alex Lawther will be directed by James Watkins (Bastille Day).

Nosedive

James Norton joins Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard and Star Trek Into Darkness’ Alice Eve, in an episode directed by Atonement’s Joe Wright.

Men Against Fire

House of Cards’ own Doug Stamper Michael Kelly will join Malachi Kirby and Madeline Brewer for an episode directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Fall).

Hated in the Nation

Kelly MacDonald will star in this episode, which is set to be directed by Doctor Who veteran James Hawes.

Playtest

Wyatt Russell will star alongside Hannah John-Kamen in this video game-themed episode, with 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg on writing and directing duties.

It’s unclear whether the first Black Mirror announcement in September 2015, which stated that the VOD giant had ordered 12 new Black Mirror episodes, means that there are more to be released at a later date than these six or whether they will form a fourth series.

Black Mirror will be released on Netflix on October 21st