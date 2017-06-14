Still, desolate fans hankering for a glimpse at Jon Pertwee’s frilly shirt will have a few months to check out the exhibition for the last time, with a busy programme of events planned for the Experience’s final months.

Special events will include the return of Filming Walking Tours around Doctor Who shooting locations past and present, the restoration of classic series foe the Yeti by Model Unit expert Mike Tucker, a Cyberman-themed Monster Event packed with workshops, Q&As and the chance to become a Cyberman, as well as a Cosplay Celebration that will encourage fans to come to the Experience dressed as their favourite Doctor Who character or monster.

And the coming months will also see some additions to the Experience itself, with new series costumes and props from the current series becoming part of the exhibition from 8th July (around a week after the series finishes airing on TV).

There are also apparently some hopes that Doctor Who tours and similar activities could still take place after the exhibition closes, though at the moment such ideas are only in the planning stages.

So it sounds like while the DWE’s closure is bound to be a sad day for Doctor Who fans everywhere, the exhibition is at least going out with a bit of a bang. We’re sure the Doctor would approve.

For full details of the Doctor Who Experience’s upcoming programme of events, visit doctorwhoexperience.com

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 17th June at 6:45pm