One of the Captain Marvel post-credits scenes could have been very different
An alternative scene would have featured a planet we've previously seen in the MCU
**WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR CAPTAIN MARVEL**
There’s no doubt about it: Captain Marvel’s post-credit scenes were pretty epic. From Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers (brief) appearance alongside the superheroes of Avengers: Endgame, to Goose regurgitating a tesseract, there was plenty for fans – and film and TV websites – to digest.
However, turns out that scene involving the Captain’s cat could have been replaced by a Thor: Ragnarok Easter egg. And it would have involved Yon-Rogg, the secretly evil Kree played by Jude Law who was packed in a ship and sent back to planet Hala.
In the alternative scene, however, Yon-Rogg never reaches the Kree Homeworld. "There was an idea on the table about having Jude Law […] emerge from his pod on Sakaar. And then have him look around and see the Devil's Anus behind him and wonder, 'Where the hell am I?” director Ryan Fleck told Empire, referencing the junk planet featured in the third Thor film.
This isn’t the only what-if Captain Marvel scenario that almost happened. Turns out that Annette Bening’s character Dr Wendy Lawson AKA the Kree Mar-Vell wasn’t originally written as a woman, according to Fleck.
“That was one of the epiphanies in the writing that came fairly late in the process,” Boden explained to EW.
Fortunately, it turns out that Goose was always going to be in the script – even though Brie Larson was allergic to her co-star and had to resort to medication to get her through the shoot. Looks like while kryptonite is the chink in Superman’s armour, Captain Marvel’s fatal flaw is an aversion to ginger tabbies.
Well, she had to have one weakness, didn’t she?
Captain Marvel is in UK cinemas now