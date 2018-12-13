The video shows a fire crackling merrily in a hearth, hung with stockings and Tardis-themed decorations. There are also an assortment of picture frames, snow globes and tree decorations with faint, moving images inside, which all change as the minutes tick by.

Images include a snowy background, a Christmassy wreath hung outside the Tardis, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) herself , and more— but why take our word for it? Pour yourself a glass of mulled wine and kick back in front of a roaring (or vworping) fire.

How many clues can you spot?

This article was originally published on 7 December 2018