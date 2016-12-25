You wake up in a dark room. It’s quiet, and it’s empty apart from a bucket full of industrial cleaning supplies (it must be some kind of storage cupboard) and what looks like an oversized hoover or floor buffer.

You check your pocket – the sonic screwdriver is in there, so you’re confident that you’ll make short work of the locked door – and you stride towards the exit.

But wait – the hoover is moving, and lighting up! It’s beginning to screech in a harsh, staccato voice!

This is no hoover – it’s a Dalek, previously powered down and hidden by shadows, and now advancing towards you with destruction on the agenda.

What do you do?