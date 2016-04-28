Speaking about Bran’s new abilities to EW, the actor explained, “It started off with these disturbing dreams and finding he could control direwolves.

“Then he discovered he could warg into humans. Then he started to have these weird visions. Now he’s starting to make use of the visions and starting to discover he can interact with the past — he’s like Doctor Who. It’s Doctor Bran!”

We’re not sure if this makes Hodor Bran’s companion or some version of the sonic screwdriver and Tardis (he performs tasks and carries our hero around, after all), but we’re all for this comparison.

After all, a show like Game of Thrones could do with a little time travel, whether it’s to revisit favourite characters long since gone or explain the mammoth backstory in a little more detail.

Yep, we think “Doctor Bran” is a great way to go.

Though in a series like Game of Thrones, we can’t imagine this time-travelling hero ever being able to say Christopher Eccleston’s immortal line, “Everybody lives!” The best we could hope for is “Only SOME men must die”.

