“Enough of the quiz shows. Why don’t you do more acting?” Winstone told Walsh, according to the Mirror’s People magazine.

“Get back into acting. Get back into acting. You are a good actor.”

In the end, Walsh took the advice (though he’s managed to keep up filming ITV’s The Chase with a few delays) – and he says that when fans see the finished series, they’ll definitely understand why it was worth it.

“If there are any Doctor Who fans out there, Jodie is magnificent,” he said.

“It was unbelievable. It is really big stuff and they have gone for it.”

And Doctor Who fans everywhere have Ray Winstone to thank. That’s a plot twist we didn’t expect for series 11…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October