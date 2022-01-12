The Book of Boba Fett includes a subtle crossover with The Mandalorian

Despite directly spinning off from it, Disney Plus Star Wars drama The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t included too many references to parent show The Mandalorian. Sure, we saw lead characters Boba and Fennec (Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen) in The Mandalorian season 2, and certain flashbacks in The Book of Boba Fett help tee up their appearance in the earlier series, but generally speaking Boba’s ploughing his own furrow now.

Advertisement

Still, there was bound to be some overlap eventually – and in The Book of Boba Fett episode 3, there was finally a subtle Easter egg including elements of The Mandalorian’s world.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. During a flashback, as Boba rides a Bantha into the Tattooine city of Mos Eisley he sees a collection of battered Stormtrooper helmets impaled on spikes.

This same tableau features as set dressing used in The Mandalorian – in fact, it was one of the first images released from that series – and would have been a fun Easter egg standing alone.

But it’s just part of the callback here. Behind the helmets, you can just about spot a curly-haired woman walking along followed by the accident-prone pit droids (with their lamp-like heads and small, spindly bodies) that first appeared in The Phantom Menace.

It’s clear this woman is meant to represent Peli Motto, the mechanic played by Amy Sedaris who has appeared in multiple episodes of The Mandalorian (and lives in Mos Eisley).

// tbobf book of boba fett spoilers

•

•

•

book of boba fett / the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/K5dYGr3zDP — tea (@C4STAMERE) January 12, 2022

Look, it’s not exactly the massive cameo fans might have been hoping for, but it’s a sign that the connective tissue between the various Disney Plus Star Wars series is definitely working.

And who knows? Maybe it’s the first step towards a bigger crossover with Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin, possibly in the Book of Boba Fett finale.

Unless, of course, he’d just come back as a blurred figure walking in the background that we won’t really see. In this series, that’s eminently possible.

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.