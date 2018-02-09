John Boyega, Stormzy, and Daniel Sturridge rocked up to get the party started.

Stormzy seemed particularly psyched for the film.

And speaking of musicians, the Black Eyed Peas also popped up – well, three of them.

Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The Great British Bake Off's Liam Charles opted for a very snazzy pink jacket. Could there be a Pink Panther reference in there?

Liam Charles (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis came dressed in black, with a rather interesting gold accessory to boot.

Leona Lewis (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Chewing Gum's Michaela Coel was there too!

Michaela Coel (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

And of course, the film's stars were out in force in west London.

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman stepped out in a rather special suit jacket.

Chadwick Boseman (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Letitia Wright - who plays Princess Shuri - opted for a sparkling gold gown.

Danai Gurira - who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye in the Marvel movie - looked just as fierce on the carpet as she does in the film.

Danai Gurira (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya - aka Wakanda's W'Kabi - received deafening cheers from the crowd, who were very pleased to see the London boy take to the stage.

Daniel Kaluuya (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Michael B Jordan made quite the impression on the audience as the movie's malevolent Killmonger.

Michael B Jordan (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

And Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o brought the house down when she stepped on stage for the cast photo.

Lupita Nyong'o (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Martin Freeman was described as the man with the sharpest dress sense in the film by director Ryan Coogler, so he made sure to keep standards high on the night.

Martin Freeman (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

And Andy Serkis observed the whole occasion with a great big smile on his face.