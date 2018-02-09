Black Panther is already being hailed as one of Marvel's best ever movies so it's little wonder that the film's European premiere in West London attracted a whole host of stars who were eager to celebrate.

London's Hammermsith Apollo was bursting at the seams with famous fans, who just couldn't wait to get a first look at the film about T'Challa, the king of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda, who returned home to claim his throne after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

John Boyega, Stormzy, and Daniel Sturridge rocked up to get the party started.

Stormzy seemed particularly psyched for the film.

And speaking of musicians, the Black Eyed Peas also popped up – well, three of them.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The Great British Bake Off's Liam Charles opted for a very snazzy pink jacket. Could there be a Pink Panther reference in there?

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Liam Charles (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis came dressed in black, with a rather interesting gold accessory to boot.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Leona Lewis (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Chewing Gum's Michaela Coel was there too!

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Michaela Coel (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

And of course, the film's stars were out in force in west London.

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman stepped out in a rather special suit jacket.

Chadwick Boseman (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Letitia Wright - who plays Princess Shuri - opted for a sparkling gold gown.

Danai Gurira - who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye in the Marvel movie - looked just as fierce on the carpet as she does in the film.

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Danai Gurira (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya - aka Wakanda's W'Kabi - received deafening cheers from the crowd, who were very pleased to see the London boy take to the stage.

Daniel Kaluuya (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Michael B Jordan made quite the impression on the audience as the movie's malevolent Killmonger.

Michael B Jordan (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

And Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o brought the house down when she stepped on stage for the cast photo.

Lupita Nyong'o (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Martin Freeman was described as the man with the sharpest dress sense in the film by director Ryan Coogler, so he made sure to keep standards high on the night.

Martin Freeman (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
And Andy Serkis observed the whole occasion with a great big smile on his face.

Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
