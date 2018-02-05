"Making the film, it's not lost on you," Freeman tells the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "You think, 'Right, this is what black actors feel like all the time.' And Andy wasn't there often, so I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm the white guy. And I'm the English white guy.'"

Serkis agrees, and suggests the pair were grateful for the experience of having the tables turned on them.

"[Director] Ryan Coogler said to me and Martin, 'Guys, I have to tell you this, but this is the first scene I've directed with two white actors in it.' That's an incredible perspective to find yourself in."

More like this

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, which comes in three different covers and includes a free 16-day guide to the Winter Olympics