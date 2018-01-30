There were particular plaudits reserved for Jordan, who stars as arch-villain Erik Killmonger, and Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther's sister Shuri.

"Black Panther is the best Marvel film ever made," said Twitter user Nate Brail. "Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it."

"#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realising that it is on black backs that this planet revolves," said LA Times writer Tre'Vell Anderson.

Check out some of the hotter takes on the film below.

Black Panther is released in UK cinemas on 13th February 2018