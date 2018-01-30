The first reactions to Black Panther are in and they are GOOD
"The best Marvel film ever made"
After the social media embargo on Marvel's Black Panther was lifted, a handful of critics took to Twitter to lavish praise upon the film, calling it "the best Marvel film ever made".
The film, which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first superhero flick to feature a predominantly black cast, sees Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as the titular avenger alongside Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya.
There were particular plaudits reserved for Jordan, who stars as arch-villain Erik Killmonger, and Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther's sister Shuri.
"Black Panther is the best Marvel film ever made," said Twitter user Nate Brail. "Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it."
"#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realising that it is on black backs that this planet revolves," said LA Times writer Tre'Vell Anderson.
Check out some of the hotter takes on the film below.
Black Panther is released in UK cinemas on 13th February 2018