"The fun of the show is that it's not just Charlie that is coming up with [the Easter eggs and references]," producer Jessica Rhoades explained to RadioTimes.com.

"We have this incredible team, and at some point it kind of becomes a badge of honour to get one in. We have this amazing graphic designer, Sam Morley, who works across the season, and I think he sometimes throws one in that we won't even catch a number of times."

Creator Brooker agreed, adding: "I'm like, oh, that's a deep cut. He's referred to an episode back in season 2, and that's... wow."

It can be quite the mission to find them, turning the show into a game just as much as they did with interactive episode Bandersnatch.

With six new episodes now available, we’ve got our detective magnifying glass at the ready to spot as many as possible.

How many did you find? Here are the episodes as they break down.

**Warning: Major spoilers for Black Mirror season 7 ahead**

Common People

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Common People focuses around couple Amanda and Mike, two seemingly normal people whose lives are upended by Rivermind, a subscription-model medical procedure that saves Amanda from the brink of dying from a brain tumour.

The only catch? The subscription availability keeps changing its barriers, forcing them to spend more to have her function normally.

Prior to this procedure, both Amanda and Mike have jobs intertwined with the Black Mirror world – Amanda as a teacher at Cooper Elementary (Cooper was Wyatt Russell’s character in Playtest) – and we see her teach her kids about ADIs – mechanical bees which were later weaponised in episode Hated in the Nation.

As for Mike, he works at Clark Industries – a fictional company that manufactures the robotic dogs used to hunt humans in Metalhead.

They spend their anniversary at The Juniper Hotel in Palmer’s County – a clear reference to San Junipero, with the episode based in the same location.

At the diner, as they eat their traditional tough burger, two performers sing Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas – which first appeared in Abi’s HotShots audition in 15 Million Merits but has since made several appearances throughout the show, including season 6 episode Joan Is Evil.

After Amanda’s operation, the pair pass a cinema playing Hotel Reverie, which is an episode from the same season, and she voices ads for Ditta, a confectionary company that later takes centre stage in Bête Noire.

Once Mike falls into the trap of appeasing the members of Dum Dummies in order to get money to pay for Amanda’s life subscription, several of the members have references to past episodes – notably user I_AM_Waldo, a cartoon character that later becomes a politician in The Waldo Moment, and Snoutman144, which could be interpreted as a reference to the first ever episode, The National Anthem, where the prime minister is forced to have sex with a pig.

Bête Noire

Siena Kelly in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

The first and most notable reference throughout Bête Noire is Barnie’s Chicken (not Bernie’s). Barnie’s Chicken is where Shut Up and Dance’s central character Kenny worked before he was lured into a game by an unknown online figure.

While Ditta is referenced throughout season 7, its building is directly opposite Tuckersoft (TCKR), the maker of the Bandersnatch game and company responsible for a number of the creepy technologies that plague the show’s characters.

As Maria starts to unravel over old school pal Verity’s behaviour, she vents to her boyfriend, who barely looks up from his virtual reality video game which is functioning through a headset like in Striking Vipers.

When Verity reveals her sinister side to Maria, she glugs Raiman organic almond milk straight from the carton. Producer Jessica Rhoades told us: "I really like the Raiman’s milk, that is honestly a throwback to Callister. And it appears again – it's in a couple episodes but it goes all the way back Men Against Fire, which was one of my favourite episodes before I joined."

Raiman is the name of a central character in Men Against Fire.

Verity and Maria’s hatred towards each other dates back to their time at Colworth Manor High. Fun fact: Colworth was a village in Buckinghamshire where they filmed the episode White Bear.

Hotel Reverie

Emma Corrin in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Even though Hotel Reverie is largely based in a black-and-white movie, the episode still manages to jam multiple references into its runtime.

First: at the Keyworth Pictures offices are two posters on the wall. The first is for The White Bear – a reference to the season 2 episode with the same title – while the second is for Haven Green: which (fun fact) is the name Black Mirror used for production while filming in Vancouver.

Leading lady Brandy is pulled into the Hotel Reverie world using a Nubbin – a piece of tech made by Tuckersoft, a version of which was first seen in season 1’s The Entire History of You.

Another posters and film reference is Buck Up, Doctor – a mild reference to Dr Dawson in Black Museum, who got aroused by his patients’ pain.

At the studio, technician Jack is wearing a Space Fleet T-shirt, a fictional TV show that has been referenced in USS Callister, Joan Is Evil and Bandersnatch. He’s also using TCKR computers.

When Brandy watches Dorothy’s old audition on YouTube, the sidebar shows videos about Space Fleet and episode Demon79.

For blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, we see in a flash of newspaper clippings that Dorothy also starred in films St Juniper (another San Junipero reference) and My Kingdom for a Pig (The National Anthem).

Ads in the same newspaper reveal White Bear is a type of hair dye, with several references to James Turner – the show’s set designer.

Brandy also has an address on Junipero Drive, and the remake of Hotel Reverie is available on Streamberry, the streaming service that created Joan Is Evil.

Plaything

Lewis Gribben in Black Mirror: Plaything. Nick Wall/Netflix

Cameron gets the attention of the police by robbing from a shop, filled with products by Ditta, the confection company from Bête Noire.

Once in interrogation, the show flashes back to 1994, when a young Cameron was making a name for himself as a journalist for PC Zone – the same magazine Charlie Brooker used to work for.

Lewis Gribben, who plays the younger version of Cameron, said of this Easter egg: "When I was reading that, I remembered Googling him years ago, and I was like, 'OK, he did work at PC Zone!'

"Then I thought, 'His name's Cameron Walker... Charlie Brooker, it's kind of similar enough to be like, I think he's kind of letting me play him in a weird way,' which is very Black Mirror-esque."

Through his job, Cameron’s sent to Tuckersoft and meets both Colin Ritman and Mo – who we first met in the '80s-set interactive episode Bandersnatch.

Much like in Bandersnatch, the offices are filled with posters referencing their games, and previous episodes. Most prominently was Space Fleet, Bandersnatch 2 and Striking Vipers 2 (which actually is a plothole, as previously Striking Vipers was created by SaitoGemu, a Japanese company). In Colin’s office is a Waldo poster - sinisterly declaring 'laugh, vote, die'.

Eulogy

Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror: Eulogy. Netflix

Eulogy once again makes the most of the Nubbin, but unlike the other episodes, it is set around memories during a period in which technology didn’t exist, and Phillip largely lives a tech-free life – to the point his only photos and memories are physical.

As a result, this appears to be the only episode with no direct references (at least that we could spot), preferring to focus on the humanity of the story.

USS Callister: Into Infinity

Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Cristin Milioti and Milanka Brooks in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

In the first official sequel of the Black Mirror universe (if you don’t include Plaything, which was kind of half of one), Into Infinity picks up on the cloned crew of the USS Callister after Bob, their creator, was killed in real life.

Seeing as the entire 90-minute episode is in itself a throwback to the original USS Callister, it’s also comparatively light on Easter eggs.

Like a lot of the tech in the show, the team use Nubbins to enter the game.

When outie Walton and Nanette figure out they’ve been cloned, the pair go through a box of Bob’s old belongings for more info – digging through multiple issues of the Space Fleet comic book in the process.

When Walton comes clean about how he launched Infinity with Bob, flashbacks reveal Bob's garage filled with Space Fleet memorabilia – but also a box from SaitoGemu, the Japanese game company that ran the botched Playtest trial and created Striking Vipers. When Nanette is run over, naturally she ends up at her nearest hospital, St Juniper’s.

Apart from that, references are light… right up until outie Walton invites a string of wronged gamers to attack the Callister. Then there’s a barrage of cameos from Black Mirrors gone by as players in spaceships: including Demon79’s Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu.

Finally, at the end of the episode, as the news reports on James Walton’s arrest, a ticker tape at the bottom of the report gives the news headlines: Hotel Reverie reboot hits Streamberry; Thronglets 2 (from Plaything) launches to critical acclaim; Rivermind (from Common People) CTO stands down; former UK PM Michael Callow enters Celebrity Vet School (from National Anthem); and 'Mysterious Talisman' found in plane wreckage (Demon79).

Black Mirror season is available now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.