When asked if she had ever taken anything from set, the actress admitted: "I take things from set. I see things, I take them... Loads of things; rings, costume jewellery.

"I actually have a whip and some underwear from Secret Diary of a Call Girl."

Piper then opened up about her time on Doctor Who, in which she portrayed Rose, the companion to the Ninth and Tenth Doctor.

"I took loads of stuff from the TARDIS, the main central console," she explained.

Piper is set to star in Netflix's highly anticipated movie, Scoop.

Based on Sam McAlister's memoir, Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews, the new film takes viewers on a journey of the now infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis.

The film is set to provide an "inside account of the inner workings of the Palace and the BBC", with Rufus Sewell starring as Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Maitlis.

According to the synopsis: "Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth-shattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.

"From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis's jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the prince, Scoop takes us inside the story with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

"To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

Elsewhere on the sofa is Paul Rudd, who spoke at length about his new role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

When asked what it was like to shoot a movie on a set of such scale, Paul said: "Enormous, to be involved in one of those productions is astounding, and this one was really unique because they built a thing called the volume, which is an LED screen around an entire soundstage."

Mel B and Leo Reich will also be guests on the show, with a special performance from Cat Burns at the end of the show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 23rd March at 9:35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

