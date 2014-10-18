Since the return of Doctor Who in August, Clara's popularity among both fans and critics has soared as her character has become more independent and well-rounded.

Her resurgence has coincided with her pairing with new Doctor Peter Capaldi, and Piper thinks the two work perfectly together.

"Everything I’ve seen [of the new series] I’ve thought is brilliant," Piper told RadioTimes.com. "I think Jenna Coleman is brilliant and I really like her as well – we know each other socially and she’s lovely – and I think her and Peter together is kind of perfect."

Clara takes centre stage in this Saturday's Doctor Who episode Flatline as she finds herself separated from the Doctor and facing "a menace from another dimension". Watch a teaser below...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9nIXbK_25c

Doctor Who: Flatline is on Saturday 18th October at 8:25pm on BBC1

Billie Piper is currently filming series two of Penny Dreadful. Season One is out on Blu-ray and DVD now

www.BilliePiperOfficial.com

