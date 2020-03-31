And shortly before the watchalong it was announced that two other big names would be tweeting along from the recently created Lockdown Who account - the Eleventh doctor himself, Matt Smith, and the episode's special guest star Bill Nighy, who appeared uncredited in the small but important role of art curator Dr Black.

As was to be expected, Smith had a few interesting insights to impart during the episode - and one comment in particular has piqued the interest of Who fans.

Smith asked, "What if Bill Nighy is a Doctor from the future sent back to check on the progress of things?! I mean... he's a Doctor if ever I saw one!!?"

And it seems Whovians enjoyed the suggestion - one fan commented, "I mean he DOES have a bow tie..." while another added, "You just made fandom melt".

Interestingly, in another world Nighy could have been the Doctor - there were rumours around the time of the 2005 reboot that he was being strongly considered for the role of the Ninth Doctor, although that role of course eventually went to Christopher Eccleston.

It wouldn't be the first that a great curator was implied to be a future incarnation of the Doctor either...

With more watchalongs planned in the coming days and weeks, it remains to be seen what other intriguing insights might be revealed by members of the cast, but if the events that have been held so far are anything to go by, there are sure to be more surprises in store...

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.