Doctor Who fans plan Vincent and the Doctor rewatch with Karen Gillan and Richard Curtis

The Doctor Who simultaneous watch-alongs just keep on coming, with the rewatch of 2005’s Rose (which came on the 15th anniversary of the episode’s airing) that brought Russell T Davies back to Twitter now swiftly followed by a planned fan ‘view-in’ of 2010’s Vincent and the Doctor with yet more special guest commentary.

The plan, as revealed by the watch-along’s organiser Emily Cook, is for fans to tune into the episode via On-Demand or DVD on Monday 30th March, Van Gogh’s birthday, and follow along with the conversation on Twitter via the hashtag #TheUltimateGinger.

Ok, here we go. The next Doctor Who watchalong is…



VINCENT AND THE DOCTOR



Monday 30 March (Vincent van Gogh's birthday), 7pm BST



Featuring live tweets from RICHARD CURTIS and @emmafreud!



The hashtag is: #TheUltimateGinger 😀 pic.twitter.com/XestFrZgx0 — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) March 26, 2020

Online, they’ll be joined by Vincent and the Doctor’s screenwriter Richard Curtis, script editor Emma Freud and star Karen Gillan (who played companion Amy Pond in the series), all of whom will be providing behind-the-scenes commentary on Twitter throughout the episode.

Starring Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor alongside Gillan and Tony Curran as Van Gogh, Vincent and the Doctor has long been a fan-favourite episode for its frank depiction of mental health, as well as an emotional final scene where the great artist finally sees how his work is appreciated in the future.

To revisit it, fans will just have to hit play on their copies of the episode (available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix in the UK, and on Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play elsewhere in the world) at 7:00pm BST on Monday the 30th, and find themselves transported to Van Gogh’s world.

And with another screening already in the pipeline for Matt Smith’s first episode The Eleventh Hour, we’d say we’re far from reaching the end of this great Doctor Who revisit. Just think how many more episodes there are out there for us to watch together….

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 with Revolution of the Daleks