Vote to crown the best ever Fifth Doctor story from Big Finish’s monthly Doctor Who range

After 22 years and 275 releases – plus one Guinness World Record – Doctor Who audio drama producer Big Finish is wrapping up its range of Monthly Adventures that has run since 1999, with plans afoot for each Doctor to feature in new ranges of boxset releases.

To mark the end of an era – and the beginning of an exciting new one – RadioTimes.com is asking you to help crown fans’ favourite ever stories from the monthly range.

We’ll be running a poll every week for the next month, one per Doctor – and we’re kicking off with the Fifth Doctor stories starring Peter Davison, all 85 of them.

Which is your favourite from number Five? Let us know by voting in the poll below – the winner will be announced by RadioTimes.com and Big Finish on Tuesday, 11th May.

Even more exciting, Big Finish will be launching weekly sales off the back of the poll results, with digital downloads of the stories voted in the top five being made available at a reduced price for a limited time.

So what are you waiting for? Get voting. Note: Tap the poll to get it to expand if you can’t see the full list.

Big Finish was recently awarded a Guinness World Record for the longest-running science fiction audio play series, after releasing a brand-new Doctor Who monthly adventure for 275 consecutive months.

The company released its first Doctor Who story in the range all the way back in July 1999, and have delivered a new adventure every month since, featuring storylines for the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Doctors.

