The Doctor Strange star is set to start filming on the project next year, which has become a TV adaptation despite being originally optioned as a feature film six years ago, according to Deadline .

Benedict Cumberbatch will be meddling once again with the space-time continuum but instead of a Marvel project, he'll be starring in How to Stop Time – an adaptation of Matt Haig's novel of the same name.

Cumberbatch will play Tom Hazard, a man born in 15th century France who suffers from a rare condition that makes him live for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Written and directed by playwright DC Moore and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy's Tomas Alfredson, How to Stop Time will follow Tom more than 600 years after his birth as he finds himself embroiled in a secret war.

Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a statement, Cumberbatch said: "When I first read How to Stop Time, the potential of this story was immediately obvious.

"In his inimitable style, Matt once again explores what it is to be human and what it is to live a life – a very long one in this case – with pathos, insight, humour, drama and inspiration."

The six-part series will be filmed in London and across Europe in 2023, however StudioCanal is yet to announce the full cast behind How to Stop Time.

The Matt Haig adaptation won't be the only project on Cumberbatch's upcoming slate, with the BAFTA winner starring in The End We Start From alongside Jodie Comer, a survival film based on Megan Hunter's novel of the same name.

In December last year, he joined the cast of The Book of Clarence, a film starring LaKeith Stanfield as a down-on-his-luck denizen of Jerusalem who tries to capitalise on the rise of celebrity of the Messiah.

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig is available to buy now.

