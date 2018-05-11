The message read: “To the greatest fans in the whole universe, we have embarked on the 'Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys’ Fault’ World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets. Like how David Blaine catches the bullet in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

He also took the mick out of the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence hashtag with: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Now, the Russos have replied. Sending their first tweet after clearing their feed upon the launch of Infinity War, they simply - and not too subtly - posted a picture of Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet giving Reynolds the finger:

More like this

Charming. Reynolds didn't take long to respond, but he kinda realised he'd been owned. He tweeted:

Advertisement

Better luck next time, Ryan.