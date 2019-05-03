Of course, most corners of the internet (including this one) have been heartily conversing about the movie – beneath heavy spoiler warnings – since its release on 25th April.

But the Russos' announcement means that everyone involved with the film will now be free to speak about it in depth during any press appearances, and will give Marvel fans license to share information on its twists and turns online.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Joe Russo said that there "has to be" a point at which everyone can stop stressing about spoilers.

"Part of why we make these movies is for conversation," he said.

In a tweet, they later confirmed it: "The spoiler ban lifts on Monday".

You've been warned...

Avengers: Endgame is out NOW